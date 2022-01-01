The Bean @ SAC
Come in and enjoy espresso, coffee, tea, smoothies, bakery items and grab n go sandwiches.
2320 N Kenmore Ave
Popular Items
Location
2320 N Kenmore Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tripoli Tap
Come in and enjoy!
Range
Come in and enjoy!
Tarantino's Restaurant
Tarantino's is a warm, family-owned restaurant on Armitage in Chicago; a Lincoln Park favorite since 1995. Come with a date, a big group, or dine solo at our bar. Our elegant yet comfortable ambiance features seasonal arrangements of contemporary American and Italian inspired cuisine. Many of our dishes are family recipes. Summer brings a delightful setting in our sidewalk patio.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0147
Nothing Bundt Cakes