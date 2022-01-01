Go
The Bellows

Local gem with meticulously sourced ingredients and an eclectic menu. One of the best cocktail/whiskey bars in North County.

803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD #107

Popular Items

Short Rib Pot Roast$29.00
Wood oven-roasted carrots, creamy horseradish
Chopped Salad$12.00
Iceberg, radicchio, salame, provolone, peperoncini, red onion, grape tomatoes, oregano vinaigrette
Faroe Islands Salmon$29.00
Coconut curry sauce, roasted bell peppers, roasted carrots, cilantro
Pommes Souffles$8.00
w/ Sriracha Aïoli
Wood-Fired Meatballs$14.00
A Bellows Classic! Dry Aged Beef, Sonoma Lamb, Niman Ranch pork, pomodoro, Parmesan, herbs
Falafel$17.00
Tabbouleh, hummus, herbed cucumber-yogurt sauce, toasted pita bread
The Bellows Burger$18.00
Our original craveable burger. Cooked medium rare-medium. White Cheddar, Frisee, sweet/hot pepper relish and served with pommes souffles.
Banana Bread Beignets w/ Bourbon Caramel Sauce$10.00
Rib Eye Steak Frites$32.00
Pan seared 10oz rib eye, caramelized onion butter, pommes souffles
Frites d' Animeaux$12.00
wedge-cut fries, white cheddar, caramelized onions, ‘Club Sauce’ (familiar but different…)
803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD #107

San Marcos CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
