The Better Box LLC - Frankford Ave

Classic Chinese Takeout With a Philly Twist, Asian Fusion On another Level!
Handmade Gourmet Eggrolls and more!

SANDWICHES

8601 Frankford ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1191 reviews)

Popular Items

Twisted Chick$4.00
marinated grilled chicken breast, fried onions, four cheese blend, hand crafted gourmet egg roll.
**One Egg Roll Cut In Half. Dipping Sauce Not included.
#4 COMBO FIRECRACKER SALMON$13.00
TWO FIRECRACKER SALMON ROLLS AND FRIES
Sweet Cajun Salmon Cheesesteak$15.00
Marinated Grilled Salmon, Sauteed Onions and Red Peppers. Glazed in Sweet Garlic Chili Sauce, Melted American Cheese, Finished With Our House made "Drip Sauce"
#6 COMBO ANY TWO ROLLS$13.00
Special Includes
Two Eggrolls Cut Into Four Halves, One Side Dish, Can soda, water
sweet potato cheesecake slice$6.00
A Family Recipe, Our Sweet Potato Cheesecake is Scratch made in house.
*one slice of cheesecake finished with our caramel cookie crunch topping and signature butter cookie.
Philly Twist$4.00
Shaved Beef Steak, fried onions, four cheese blend, hand crafted gourmet egg roll.
**One Egg Roll Cut In Half. Dipping Sauce Not included.
General Tso Chicken Cheesesteak$13.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast,with sauteed onions & broccoli. General Tso Sauce, Melted american cheese, Finished with our house made Sriracha Aioli and a sesame seed garnish.
Firecracker Salmon$5.00
marinated grilled Salmon, fried onions, spinach/rice blend, hand crafted gourmet egg roll.
**One Egg Roll Cut In Half. Firecracker Dipping Sauce Included.
#1 COMBO PHILLY TWIST$11.00
TWO PHILLY TWIST ROLLS CUT IN HALF AND FRIES.
Angry Chick$3.75
marinated grilled chicken breast, fried onions, four cheese blend, buffalo sauce, hand crafted gourmet egg roll.
**One Egg Roll Cut In Half. Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce included.
8601 Frankford ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
