The Better Box LLC

Classic Chinese Takeout With a Philly Twist, Asian Fusion On another Level!
Handmade Gourmet EggRolls and more!

2471 W Cheltenham Ave Suite A

Popular Items

#2 COMBO FIRECRACKER SALMON$13.00
TWO FIRECRACKER SALMON ROLLSAND FRIES
Pork bacon$8.00
PORK BACON EGG AND CHEESE
#1 COMBO PHILLY TWIST$11.00
TWO PHILLY TWIST ROLLS AND FRIES
Sweet Cajun Salmon Cheesesteak$15.00
Marinated Grilled Salmon, Sauteed Onions and Red Peppers. Glazed in Sweet Garlic Chili Sauce, Melted American Cheese, Finished With Our House made "Drip Sauce"
Angry Chick$4.00
Buffalo Chicken cheese steak roll
Twisted Chick$4.00
marinated grilled chicken breast, fried onions, four cheese blend, hand crafted gourmet egg roll.
**One Egg Roll Cut In Half. Dipping Sauce Not included.
sweet potato cheesecake slice$6.00
A Family Recipe, Our Sweet Potato Cheesecake is Scratch made in house.
*one slice of cheesecake finished with our caramel cookie crunch topping and signature butter cookie.
Firecracker Salmon$5.00
marinated grilled Salmon, fried onions, spinach/rice blend, hand crafted gourmet egg roll.
**One Egg Roll Cut In Half. Firecracker Dipping Sauce Included.
#4 COMBO ANY TWO ROLLS W/CAN SODA$13.00
Special Includes
Two Eggrolls Cut Into Four Halves, One Side Dish, One Drink.
Philly Twist$4.00
Shaved Beef Steak, fried onions, four cheese blend, hand crafted gourmet egg roll.
**One Egg Roll Cut In Half. Dipping Sauce Not included.
Location

Wyncote PA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
