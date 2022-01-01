Go
the bier boutique

Stop by or order online for pickup!
We're serving up the best of the Midwest with foods like bison bacon burgers, tater tots, grilled wings, plus soups, salads, and desserts...all made from scratch!!
Pair your meal with a craft beer, cider, cocktail or glass of wine!
Join us for happy hour Mon-Fri 3:30-6:30 for $2 off beer, liquor & wine.

465 7th Avenue North

Popular Items

GRILLED THIGHS$10.00
MAD RIVER TBLT$13.00
Oat nut bread tries to contain grilled peppered turkey, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, baby Swiss and our honey peppercorn vinaigrette
BLACKENED CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD$14.00
Blackened chicken breast, red pepper, charred corn, red onion, bacon croutons & gruyere cheese tossed with mixed greens and served with a side of honey peppercorn vinaigrette
BURGER$14.50
Our burgers are housemade bison bacon burgers cooked to order served with lettuce, tomato & onion and a side of your choice
FISH N CHIPS only available on Friday$18.00
Fresh local fish, beer battered and fried crispy, piled on top of fresh cut fries with housemade tarter sauce & coleslaw
(only available on Friday)
Market Value
CHICKEN ON A STICK$13.50
Marinated chicken skewers served on a bed of jasmine rice topped with an Italian cheese blend, sweet n' spicy place and green onions
4 CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE$10.00
Aged cheddar, baby Swiss, smoked gouda & muenster melted between two slices of oat nut bread
Add candied bacon or applewood smoked bacon for just $3
BENDER$17.50
Our bison bacon burger loaded up with blue cheese, thick cut applewood smoked bacon and a dose of our original wing sauce with lettuce and onion
CORN & POBLANO DIP$9.00
Charred corn, red peppers & roasted poblano peppers combine with Monterey Jack cheese in this savory dip served with fresh flour tortilla chips
LOADED TOTS$9.00
A pile of our house made tots loaded with sharp cheddar cheese, bacon, sriracha cream & chives
465 7th Avenue North

Saint Petersburg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
