the bier boutique
Stop by or order online for pickup!
We're serving up the best of the Midwest with foods like bison bacon burgers, tater tots, grilled wings, plus soups, salads, and desserts...all made from scratch!!
Pair your meal with a craft beer, cider, cocktail or glass of wine!
Join us for happy hour Mon-Fri 3:30-6:30 for $2 off beer, liquor & wine.
465 7th Avenue North
Popular Items
Location
465 7th Avenue North
Saint Petersburg FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Foxtail Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Buckeye Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Tap Room at Hollander Hotel
Come in and enjoy!
The Left Bank Bistro
WE FEATURE A MENU OF ACCESSIBLE FRENCH-STYLE FARE WITH AN ARTIST INSPIRED COCKTAIL MENU