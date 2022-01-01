Go
Toast

The Big Chill

At The Big Chill, food is at the center of families, friends & festival!
With multiple places to choose from, there’s something to please everyone in your group.

7000 E. County Highway 30a

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gulf Grouper$17.58
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato &
Homemade Tartar Sauce. Available
Fried, Grilled or Blackened
*picture shows prepared blackened
The Brad$12.03
Crispy Fried Chicken Served on a
Martin Bun & topped with Creamy Slaw,
House Pickled Onions, Fresh Jalapeños,
DUO'S Sauce & Garlic Dill Pickles
Kids Grilled Cheese$8.79
Melted American cheese between two pieces lightly toasted bread. Comes with choice of fries or an apple and a fountain soda.
Double Stack$11.21
All Burgers served on a
Buttered Martin's Potato Roll
with & Pickle Spear
*Picture shows a 1/2 lb Burger
Crispy Chicken Tenders$10.18
Crispy Breaded All White Meat Chicken
Tenders. Choice of Honey Mustard or
Ranch
Kids Hamburger$8.79
1/4 lb burger on a martin roll. Comes with choice of fries or an apple and a fountain soda.
*Pictured with cheese and bacon added
Shrimp Po Boy$13.42
Hand Breaded Shrimp piled high on a
New Orleans Leidenheimer Roll.
Dressed with Shaved Lettuce &
Homemade Tartar Sauce. Available
Grilled or Blackened
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.79
Crispy Breaded All White Meat Chicken Tenders. Comes with choice of fries or an apple and a fountain soda.
Single Stack$9.16
All Burgers served on a
Buttered Martin's Potato Roll
with & Pickle Spear
*Picture shows a 1/2 lb Burger
Fried Pickle Chips$7.13
Hand Breaded Garlic Pickles served
with Homemade Ranch
See full menu

Location

7000 E. County Highway 30a

Watersound FL

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hooked

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The CITIZEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prema Organic Cafe

No reviews yet

100% organic, gluten-free love!

Southern Charm Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston