The Big Spruce

Chef's Corner

With over forty years of combined experience in the culinary industry, the founders Jozef Harrewyn and Scott Sorrell are committed to providing excellent service, followed by great food. We are an International style Cafe featuring breakfast, lunch and brunch seven days a week. Chef’s corner also features fresh baked cakes, pastries and sweets that will please any palate. We are a specialty caterer-efficient, dependable, and prepared to advise you on any occasion.

Our wait staff is knowledgeable and our chef’s professionally trained.

