The Big Spruce

Tacos, Tequila, Vinyl Records, Porch Life and Good Times

39 Bridge St • $

Avg 4.5 (259 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchiladas de Mole$17.00
Corn tortillas, filled with choice of chicken, pork or vegetable covered in
mole poblano and queso fresco with cilantro, lime crema, and onion
Chips$3.00
House made everyday, salted generously, choose your own side adventure
Spruce Crunch Wrap$13.00
a hardshell taco filled with meat or sweet potato, dipped in cheese sauce, stuffed inside a softshell taco, also dipped in cheese sauce, covered in corn salsa, wrapped in a flour tortilla and griddled, with rice, beans and a side of XXX hot sauce
Churros$7.00
Fried in house cinnamon sugar and Aztec chocolate sauce
Carnitas$6.00
Ever so slowly roasted pork shoulder, lime cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, sweet pickled jalapeños
Fried Avocado Taco$6.00
deep fried avocado, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro, chipotle honey
Brisket$6.00
Slow cooked Boyden brisket, queso fresco, mango & ginger chutney, cilantro
Fish Taco$6.00
Crispy fried fresh Hake, curtido, chipotle lime mayo, scallion
Chicken Tinga$6.00
Organic chicken slow cooked in a rustic Mexican tomato sauce with, queso fresco, chopped onion, cilantro, THE OG TACO
Crispy Chicken$6.00
Fried chicken breast, hibiscus honey, curtido, jack cheese - the kind of taco that solves relationship problems
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

39 Bridge St

Richmond VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

