The Biscuit Food Truck

Made to Order Breakfast selections. Currently featuring Biscuits & Gravy, Veggie options Meats ,Eggs, Breakfast Tacos and Burittos. Freshly made Rock Canyon Coffee and other soft drinks.

40 Sunset Dr.

Location

40 Sunset Dr.

Basalt CO

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am
SaturdayClosed
