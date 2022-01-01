The Biscuit Food Truck
Made to Order Breakfast selections. Currently featuring Biscuits & Gravy, Veggie options Meats ,Eggs, Breakfast Tacos and Burittos. Freshly made Rock Canyon Coffee and other soft drinks.
40 Sunset Dr.
Location
Basalt CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
