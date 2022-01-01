The Black Cat

100% Pinot Meunier grown in La Vallee de la Marne where the warmer weather suits the grape perfectly. This Champagne house only grows Pinot Meunier and aren’t we happy because they do it so well. Hints of hazelnuts with aromas of dried fruits, apricots, grapefruit, and honey. Though it is no-dosage the natural richness of the grape allows for well-balanced aromas of flowers, berries and quince without being searing.

