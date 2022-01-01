Go
Toast

The Black Cat

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY 4PM TO 11PM | THURSDAY 4PM TO 2AM | FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY 2PM TO 2AM | Food until 11pm. Full Take-out and delivery menu options available.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3909 Sunset Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1069 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Burger$15.00
***VEGGIE PATTY CONTAINS GLUTEN AND CASHEWS*** raclette cheese, melted onions, shredded lettuce, sweet & tangy pickles, potato bun ***PATTY CONTAINS CASHEWS AND GLUTEN*** -fries sold separately-
Fries$6.00
french fried potatoes
Braised Pork Ragu$18.00
red wine and tomato braised pork, gnocchetti sardi, ricotta salata
Chopped Salad$13.00
chicory mix, carrot, chickpeas, pepperoncini, olives, tomatoes, fried shallot, aged provolone, white wine vinaigrette
Roasted Heirloom Carrots$12.00
Roasted heirloom carrots, charred onion yogurt, honey vin, dukkah, cilantro
Fish Sandwich$16.00
alaskan cod, dill tartar sauce, cabbage, carrot and radicchio slaw -fries sold separately-
Burger$16.00
raclette cheese, melted onions, shredded lettuce, sweet and tangy pickles. -fries sold separately-
Cat Snack$9.00
marinated olives, house pickles, spiced almonds cashews & peanuts
Hildon Sparkling$4.00
The exceptional quality and well-balanced taste of Hildon Natural Mineral Water is no secret. Hildon Gently Sparkling is credited with breaking industry tradition and pioneering the trend for delicate carbonation
Bottle Meunier Mangin et Fils Brut Nature Champagne$98.00
100% Pinot Meunier grown in La Vallee de la Marne where the warmer weather suits the grape perfectly. This Champagne house only grows Pinot Meunier and aren’t we happy because they do it so well. Hints of hazelnuts with aromas of dried fruits, apricots, grapefruit, and honey. Though it is no-dosage the natural richness of the grape allows for well-balanced aromas of flowers, berries and quince without being searing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3909 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

All Day Baby

No reviews yet

OPEN WED-SUN * 9AM-3PM: breakfast & lunch "day" menu ('til 6PM Sun) * 3-5PM: cocktails & pastries only * 5-10PM: dinner menu (Wed-Sat only) *Last orders must be in 15-20 min prior to closing. * ADB is feel-good restaurant + cocktail bar with the soul of a diner.

33 Taps

No reviews yet

all the food, beer, cocktails, and good times! :)

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.

Kombu Sushi

No reviews yet

Where Tradition Meets Modern
Come experience sushi the Kombu way
Family owned and located in Silver Lake, Kombu Sushi provides guest with the familiar flavors of Japan in a contemporary yet relaxed atmosphere. We invite you and your family and friends to dine in with us. Patio dining and parking available.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston