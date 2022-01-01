The Black Cat
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY 4PM TO 11PM | THURSDAY 4PM TO 2AM | FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY 2PM TO 2AM | Food until 11pm. Full Take-out and delivery menu options available.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
3909 Sunset Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3909 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
All Day Baby
OPEN WED-SUN * 9AM-3PM: breakfast & lunch "day" menu ('til 6PM Sun) * 3-5PM: cocktails & pastries only * 5-10PM: dinner menu (Wed-Sat only) *Last orders must be in 15-20 min prior to closing. * ADB is feel-good restaurant + cocktail bar with the soul of a diner.
33 Taps
all the food, beer, cocktails, and good times! :)
Intelligentsia Coffee
Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.
Kombu Sushi
Where Tradition Meets Modern
Come experience sushi the Kombu way
Family owned and located in Silver Lake, Kombu Sushi provides guest with the familiar flavors of Japan in a contemporary yet relaxed atmosphere. We invite you and your family and friends to dine in with us. Patio dining and parking available.