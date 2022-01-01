Go
Blairsville Restaurant Grits & Greens

Meat and Two
Homemade, Southern Food
Family Meals
Breakfast and Lunch
Hours: 7am - 3pm, seven days a week for breakfast and lunch.
Dinner served Wed - Sunday from 4pm - 8pm.

40 Earnest Street

Popular Items

Grits$1.99
Pimento Cheeseburger$10.99
Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun. Your choice of fries or tots.
Smothered & Dressed Biscuit$8.99
Handmade buttermilk biscuit + housemade sausage gravy, 2 eggs (any style) and choice of meat.
One Chicken Breast$3.99
Smothered Biscuit$4.99
Handmade buttermilk biscuit + housemade sausage gravy.
Short Stack Pancakes$3.99
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.99
Onions, bell peppers, and Provolone cheese
Biscuit & meat$5.99
40 Earnest Street

Blairsville GA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
