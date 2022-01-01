Go
The Blind Rhino

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

15 North Main Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (407 reviews)

Nachos$12.00
braised pork, cheddar jack, sour cream, pico de gallo, roasted poblano cheese sauce, charred tomatillo salsa
12 Wings$21.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, habanero salsa tortilla
30 Wings$46.00
Classic Rhino$14.00
house ground blend of brisket & chuck, lettuce, tomato, house pickled onions
Fries$6.00
Boneless Wings$11.00
6 Wings$11.00
Mac n Cheese$10.00
white cheddar, parmesan panko crust
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$12.00
Roasted Poblano Cheese Sauce
Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

15 North Main Street

Norwalk CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
