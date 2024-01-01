The Boba Bar
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
403 North Victory Boulevard, Burbank CA 91502
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Isabella’s Italian Kitchen - 1220 W Burbank Blvd
No Reviews
1220 W Burbank Boulevard Burbank, CA 91506
View restaurant
Centanni Italian Restaurant - 117 N Victory Blvd
No Reviews
117 N Victory Blvd Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurant
Flappers Comedy Club & Restaurant - Burbank
3.5 • 9
102 E. Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurant