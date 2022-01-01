Go
Toast

The Botanist Social

Shared and large plates, brunch, and late night fare located in Downtown Madison

206 State St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vanilla Panna Cotta$8.00
Lamb Chops$32.00
See full menu

Location

206 State St

Madison WI

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RED

No reviews yet

RED goes beyond traditional cuisine with avant-garde rolls and contemporary dishes.

Buck & Badger

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Danny's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harvey House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston