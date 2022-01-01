Go
Toast

The Brass Tap

Great Times. Well Crafted.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

819 Terrace Park • $$

Avg 4 (632 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Korean BBQ sauce, Kogi slaw on a butter brioche bun
Chicken Tender Wrap
Side of Cowboy Sauce$0.50
(240 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
Side Mac & Cheese$2.50
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1350 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

819 Terrace Park

Rock Hill SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pump House - Rock Hill

No reviews yet

The Pump House is a multi-level, riverfront restaurant featuring two bars, including a rooftop bar, all with sweeping views of the beautiful Catawba river. Situated in the new Riverwalk development, the Pump House is an upscale, gourmet restaurant with a casual but elegant atmosphere. It was at one time an actual pump house which was used by an acetate plant. We have repurposed the building to create a one-of-a-kind restaurant featuring gourmet, southern-inspired cuisine, a hand-picked wine list, and craft cocktails. We hope to serve you soon!

Blue Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Empire Pizza

No reviews yet

Proudly serving the Carolinas with great food and drinks, and providing great customer service since 2009!

Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

"Take a walk down memory lane"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston