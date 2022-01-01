The Brass Tap

The Pump House - Rock Hill

The Pump House is a multi-level, riverfront restaurant featuring two bars, including a rooftop bar, all with sweeping views of the beautiful Catawba river. Situated in the new Riverwalk development, the Pump House is an upscale, gourmet restaurant with a casual but elegant atmosphere. It was at one time an actual pump house which was used by an acetate plant. We have repurposed the building to create a one-of-a-kind restaurant featuring gourmet, southern-inspired cuisine, a hand-picked wine list, and craft cocktails. We hope to serve you soon!

