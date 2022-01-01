Go
The Bread and Honey House Van Buren

! YOU ARE PLACING YOUR ORDER @ 47ST VAN BUREN LOCATION!
This is our location near the Sky Harbor Airport.

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4700 East Van Buren Street • $

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)

Popular Items

Build My Own Omelette$5.50
Omellete consist of 3 egg total. Add any protein, veggies or side. Make it your way!
Big BLT$12.50
Bacon, spring mix lettuce, Roma tomatoes All stacked and sandwiched between 2 pieces of Mediterra whole wheat toasted bread with guacamole and mayo spread.
Served with a small side of fruit or french fries.
French Toast Berries$10.50
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
Breakfast Bowl$13.00
Choice of 2 eggs your style
Roasted Potatoes
Sautee Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach
Choice of protein or Avocado
Mix Cheese Melted
Roasted Salsa
BMB (Build My Own Burrito)$8.50
(Image Disclaimer Avocado is an add on)
4 scrambled eggs sauteed with Choice of protein oven roasted potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with fire roasted salsa.
(Add Avocado 2$)
Chilaquiles$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
The Burger$13.50
Angus ground beef on a challah sesame seed bun over a bed of spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, melted American cheese and mayo. Served with French fries. (Don’t forget to Add Bacon)
Ice Coffee$3.50
Chopped Chicken Salad$11.50
Mix greens lettuce, chopped tomatoes, red onions, toasted pecans, avocado, hard boiled egg, sliced chicken, chopped bacon, mix cheeses and a side of Ranch
Eli's Fish Tacos$11.50
Modelo Blanco beer battered seasonal white fish on 2 medium size flour tortillas over a bed of mild-honey, chipotle cabbage slaw topped with cotija cheese, mild honey chipotle aioli. Served with fire roasted salsa and guacamole.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Toilets
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4700 East Van Buren Street

Phoenix AZ

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

