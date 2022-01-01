The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
! YOU ARE PLACING YOUR ORDER @ 47ST VAN BUREN LOCATION!
This is our location near the Sky Harbor Airport.
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4700 East Van Buren Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4700 East Van Buren Street
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Walter Station Brewery
A Craft Brewery specializing in small batch beers generated for our local community along with a complimentary kitchen menu to accompany our creations.
Outlier Cafe
Coffee - Tea - Food
Brunch Bros
Come in and enjoy!
5th Street Burger & Fries
20+ specialty burgers, hand breaded chicken, loaded fries and tons more. Come on in to enjoy!