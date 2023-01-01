Beef & Brew Pub
Open today 11:45 AM - 10:00 PM
677 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Location
305 captain thomas blvd, West Haven CT 06516
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oak Beach Bar + Grill - 291 Captain Thomas Boulevard
No Reviews
291 Captain Thomas Boulevard West Haven, CT 06516
View restaurant
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
No Reviews
180 Marsh Hill Road Orange, CT 06477
View restaurant