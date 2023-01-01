Go
Consumer picView gallery

Beef & Brew Pub

Open today 11:45 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

677 Reviews

$$

305 captain thomas blvd

West Haven, CT 06516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 10:00 pm

Location

305 captain thomas blvd, West Haven CT 06516

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oak Beach Bar + Grill - 291 Captain Thomas Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
291 Captain Thomas Boulevard West Haven, CT 06516
View restaurantnext
Georgie’s Diner
orange starNo Reviews
427 Elm street West Haven, CT 06516
View restaurantnext
Sargents Cafe - at Assa Abloy
orange starNo Reviews
110 Sargents Drive New Haven, CT 06512
View restaurantnext
Coromandel Cuisine Of India - Orange
orange starNo Reviews
185 BOSTON POST ROAD ORANGE, CT 06477
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
orange starNo Reviews
180 Marsh Hill Road Orange, CT 06477
View restaurantnext
Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights
orange starNo Reviews
200 Indian River Road Orange, CT 06477
View restaurantnext
Map

More near West Haven

Orange

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beef & Brew Pub

orange star4.5 • 677 Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston