The Brews Hall Hermosa Beach

Brewing more than just Beer!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

73 Pier Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (110 reviews)

Popular Items

Street Corn$5.95
Rolled in Crema, Cotija Cheese, and Chili Powder.
Mac N' Cheese$9.95
Creamy, Elbow noodles in cheese sauce, finished in the Broiler.
Fresh Grilled Salmon$17.95
Available with Lemon Pepper, Hibachi Teriyaki, Or Blackened. Choice of Side Dish.
Mexican Caesar$10.95
Romaine + Avocado + Parmesan + Tomato + Crispy Tortilla Strips + Pepitas + Cilantro Dressing
Spicy Fried T.W.I.L.I.$12.95
Nashville Style + Spicy Remoulade + Slaw + Pickles
Spilt Decision$5.95
1/2 Fries + 1/2 Rings
Tenders Fried T.W.I.L.I$12.95
Choice of Ranch, BBQ, or Ketchup
The V-Burger$13.95
Beyond Meat Patty + Lettuce + Tomato + Pickles + American Cheese + "The Spread"
Artisan Churros$5.95
Dough is made of water, flour, butter, and salt. Deep Fried in Oil and then rolled in cinnamon sugar mix. Served with Caramel Sauce for dipping. 3 Churros in an order.
Tenders Spicy Fried T.W.I.LI.$13.95
Choice of Ranch, BBQ, or Ketchup
Reservations
Bike Parking
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

73 Pier Ave

Hermosa Beach CA

Sunday12:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 1:00 am
Good Stuff Restaurants' history began with Cris Bennett, who worked as a busboy and had big dreams. In 1979, Cris' dreams became real. He and his father started the first Good Stuff restaurant: a little burger place in West L.A. It was a hit, everybody loved to eat at Good Stuff. Soon he expanded to Hermosa Beach, making his second success. Time passed, and the cities of Redondo Beach, El Segundo, and Palos Verdes were all given a Good Stuff establishment.
While each of the Good Stuff locations are different, they have the same core values of great service, tasty food, and healthy options. Our theme is consistent: we offer Good Stuff. You are what you eat… so eat Good Stuff®.

