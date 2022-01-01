Go
The Brick

Dine in, take out, curbside, and delivery.

PIZZA

1 West Broad Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$7.99
Bottled Soda$2.50
12" Cheese Pie$9.00
18" Margherita$18.99
16" Cheese Pie$13.99
Gorgonzola Salad$10.99
spring mix, gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, sliced apples, balsamic dressing
Fried Mozzarella Bites$7.99
served with marinara sauce
16" Margherita$16.99
18" Cheese Pie$15.99
12" Bianca$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 West Broad Street

Bethlehem PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
