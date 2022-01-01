The Brick
Dine in, take out, curbside, and delivery.
PIZZA
1 West Broad Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1 West Broad Street
Bethlehem PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Birriaholic
Specializing in the ultimate Birria Tacos sensation! Your one stop family eatery, satisfying family's cravings with Latin Fusion flavors. Steam tables offering various combinations of dishes as well as a back kitchen for the dishes requiring more preparation. Dine in & take out available.
Lola's Garden
Lola’s Garden is an exciting part of the renewed energy entering Suburban Square in Ardmore. Inspired and curated by the local community, we offer a seasonally influenced, modern American culinary program that offers a variety of dietary options including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free selections. The beverage program is completely comprised of Pennsylvania sourced wines, beers, and spirits.
Viman Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Artesano Cafe & Bistro
Come in and enjoy!