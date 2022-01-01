The Brinton Bistro
Located on the third floor of the Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Building, the Brinton Bistro features New American cuisine featuring fresh, local ingredients and spectacular views of the Bighorn Mountains.
239 Brinton Road
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
