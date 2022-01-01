Go
Toast

The Brinton Bistro

Located on the third floor of the Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Building, the Brinton Bistro features New American cuisine featuring fresh, local ingredients and spectacular views of the Bighorn Mountains.

239 Brinton Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bistro Wedge$11.00
Romaine Wedge with Maple Vinaigrette, Bacon, Candied Nuts, Goat Cheese, Apples, Dried Cranberries, & Tomato Gastrique
Chicken Fried Chicken$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast served on Smash Fried Potatoes with Legerski Sausage Gravy & Red Bell Pepper Purée
Cup of Soup$6.00
BLT (half)$7.00
See full menu

Location

239 Brinton Road

Big Horn WY

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Horn Mercantile

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Just LeDoux It Saloon & Steak Out

No reviews yet

Family dining ~ lunch and dinner ~ everyone is welcome ~ full bar and package ~ drive up window ~ take out food and beverage ~ good cheer

City Brew Coffee

No reviews yet

Montana Born & Roasted

Buttero

No reviews yet

Open 11am till 8pm Mon thru Sat Sunday 10am - 8pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston