The Brisket Shoppe

Texas-style craft barbecue.

3501 North Armenia Avenue

Popular Items

2 Meats & 2 Sides$20.00
Includes Martin's potato bread, homemade dill pickles & red onions
Brisket + Beans
Additional Sauces & Extras$0.75
Additional Sauces and Extras
Reuben Empanadas (2 per order)$9.00
Loaded with Swiss cheese, dill, crispy sauerkraut and smoked corn beef brisket.
Dip in our homemade spicy sauce!!
Pork Ribs (1/2 Slab)$18.00
meaty and moist w/ tangy Guava glaze
Smoked Corned Beef Brisket and Cabbage$15.00
Hand sliced Brisket piled high over braised cabbage and potatoes.
Served with Irish soda bread and spicy mustard
Sausage Links$6.00
Made in Austin, TX
Prime Beef Brisket (1/2 LB)$16.00
NO Antibiotics - NO Added Hormones - ALL Natural
Ace High Mac + Cheese
Decadently richh and cream homemade cheesy goodness. Simply put..this don't suck!
"Beef Tallow" French Fries
Crispy, sea salted and damn addicting with homemade ketchup for dipping.
See full menu

Location

3501 North Armenia Avenue

Tampa FL

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

