Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Brown Bag SA

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

262 Reviews

$

11035 Wetmore Rd

San Antonio, TX 78216

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

BLT$6.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, on Toasted Sourdough Bread.
Pickle Spear$0.45
HOT REUBEN$7.99
Hot Pastrami, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Homemade 1000 Island on Rye Bread or Marble.
Cookie$0.75
TURKEY MELT$6.59
Turkey, melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato on Wheat Bread
TAS$6.59
Turkey, Avocado, Sprouts and Mayo On Wheat Bread.
2 Half Deviled Eggs$1.49
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$7.99
Grilled - Philly Beef, Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, Provolone on a 6 inch sub roll
CHICKEN SALAD$6.59
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Wheat Bread. (no fruits or nuts)
SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT$7.99
Turkey, Avocado, Melted PepperJack Cheese, Homemade Southwest Sauce with Chopped Bacon and Barbecue Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Sweet Jalapeño Bun.
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio TX 78216

