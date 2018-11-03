Ember Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Ember Coffee Company is a locally-owned coffee shop serving hand-crafted espresso drinks, brewed coffee, local pastries and decadent hand-scooped ice cream. Started by the Berry family, their vision is to create a “living room” for Big Lake—a place to connect with friends, have a casual business meeting, and call your home away from home.

Ember’s mission is to turn strangers into friends, serve the best coffee everywhere, and be a place that cultivates creativity and good works. We are more than a coffee shop—we are a community on a mission, passionate about bringing beauty to every corner of our city.

