Great atmosphere, live music, event spaces and friendly service.

FRENCH FRIES

16722 198th Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$11.99
Your choice of large bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.99
All white meat chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese and ranch. Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
Kid Chicken Strips$6.99
Cheese Curd Burger$12.99
Hunks General Admission$20.00
HUNKS - THE SHOW - All Male Review
GENERAL ADMISSION
November 3rd, 2018
Friendly Buffalo Banquet Room
16722 198th Ave.
Big Lake, MN 55309
Doors Open at 6:00pm
Clubhouse$9.99
Thin sliced ham and turkey, bacon, american and swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on sourdough bread.
Build Your Own$9.99
Pot Roast French Dip$10.99
Tender pot roast piled high on a grilled ciabatta bun. Served with choice of cheese, onions, mushrooms and au jus.
Whiskey Burger$11.99
Onions and mushrooms flambéed in whiskey, black pepper, mozzarella and bacon.
Cuban$9.99
Slow roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, pickles and dijon mustard on a grilled ciabatta bun.
Location

16722 198th Ave

Big Lake MN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
