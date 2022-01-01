The Buffalo Spot - Lemon Grove
Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!
7820 Broadway
Popular Items
Location
7820 Broadway
Lemon Grove CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Burro
Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!
Zest Wine Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Giardino Neighborhood Cucina
Giardino is a welcoming and casual Italian-inspired cuisine, where the neighborhood gathers for fresh and flavorful classic dishes found throughout Italy.
Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove
What makes Italian food so special isn’t the fancy ingredients or over-the-top cooking techniques, but rather, an appreciation of simplicity and the balance of delicate flavors that create a culinary bouquet that brings comfort and makes you feel warm inside.
That is our mission, to bring San Diego a home away from home, where they can stop by, enjoy delicious and affordable Italian food, or simply take the ingredients home and prepare them yourself, quickly.