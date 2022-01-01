Go
The Buffalo Spot - Lemon Grove

Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!

7820 Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Fries - Large$13.00
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Boneless Wings (10)$15.00
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Buffalo Fries - Regular$11.50
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Traditional Wings (15)$22.00
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Medium Ranch Dressing$1.10
Breadsitcks (2)$2.00
Double Vanilla Shake$6.00
Location

Lemon Grove CA

Lemon Grove CA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
