Burger Bus

Third Street Bagel

Locally owned bagel bakery & coffee shop. We have a large variety of bagels baked daily, with an array of flavored cream cheeses. We prepare hot & cold gourmet sandwiches and a variety of breakfast sandwiches made with fresh cracked eggs. We have a full espresso bar, ice cream shakes, chai tea lattes and organic coffee options. Our smoothies are never made with sugars, but with fresh ingredients and healthy "add in" options. Sit inside or on our sidewalk seating in the summer. Call in ahead for fast pick up at our drive up window!

