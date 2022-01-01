Burger Bus
Find us for the best burgers!
424 North 3rd Street
Popular Items
Location
424 North 3rd Street
Marquette MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Third Street Bagel
Locally owned bagel bakery & coffee shop. We have a large variety of bagels baked daily, with an array of flavored cream cheeses. We prepare hot & cold gourmet sandwiches and a variety of breakfast sandwiches made with fresh cracked eggs. We have a full espresso bar, ice cream shakes, chai tea lattes and organic coffee options. Our smoothies are never made with sugars, but with fresh ingredients and healthy "add in" options. Sit inside or on our sidewalk seating in the summer. Call in ahead for fast pick up at our drive up window!
Ultimate Sandwich Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Donckers
Curbside pickup and delivery are available!
Iron Bay Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!