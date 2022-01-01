Go
Toast

Burger Bus

Find us for the best burgers!

424 North 3rd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coke$2.00
Fried Chicken Brand$12.00
Breaded fried chicken breast, bus made pickles, pickled red onions, awesome greens, garlic aioli - served with fries
Kid Burger$9.00
Single patty & american cheese - served on a brioche bun with fries
Diet Coke$2.00
Extra Side of Fries$4.00
Single Brand$11.00
One beef patty, american cheese, caramelized onions, bus made pickles, awesome greens, garlic aioli - served with fries
Double Brand$14.00
Two beef patties, american cheese, caramelized onions, bus made pickles, awesome greens, garlic aioli - served with fries
Rootbeer$2.00
Falafel Burger - Vegan!$12.00
Fried chickpea patty, spinach, cucumbers, pickled red onions, green goddess sauce - served with fries
Boxed Water$2.00
See full menu

Location

424 North 3rd Street

Marquette MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Third Street Bagel

No reviews yet

Locally owned bagel bakery & coffee shop. We have a large variety of bagels baked daily, with an array of flavored cream cheeses. We prepare hot & cold gourmet sandwiches and a variety of breakfast sandwiches made with fresh cracked eggs. We have a full espresso bar, ice cream shakes, chai tea lattes and organic coffee options. Our smoothies are never made with sugars, but with fresh ingredients and healthy "add in" options. Sit inside or on our sidewalk seating in the summer. Call in ahead for fast pick up at our drive up window!

Ultimate Sandwich Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Donckers

No reviews yet

Curbside pickup and delivery are available!

Iron Bay Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston