The Burgerly

We're #TheBurgerly.
A Fantastic Burger.
A Vibe.
A New Hope Standard.

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

137 South Main St • $$

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Magnificent$14.00
Magnificently Mushroom Crazy:
our dressed patty / Portabella & cremini mushrooms / American & Muenster cheeses / fried cherry peppers provide a slight spice / fresh greens / micro cilantro / ketchup
The Burgerly$12.00
Our Classic American Cheeseburger:
savory onions / sweet pickles / extra sharp American / burger sauce
Shared Fries$8.00
A smaller box of our seasoned fries, perfect for 2 to share.
Wonderful$15.00
dressed patty (savory onions, our special burger mop) / Havarti cheese / tomato & fresh greens / fantastic griddled shrooms / house Canadian bacon / sweet onion aioli / spicy BBQ sauce
Single Fries$5.00
A nice single portion of our fries, seasoned well & delicious.
Simply Amazing$13.00
dressed patty (savory onions, special burger mop) / Havarti cheese / tomato & fresh greens / sweet pickles / burger sauce
Box O' Fries$18.00
A big box of our fries, good & plenty enough for groups of 4 & more
Classic Chicken$12.00
house marinade / panko crust / sweet pickle / hot sauce aioli
Veggie Legendary$13.00
Go Legendary veggie patty / savory onions / Havarti / zucchini & shrooms / fresh greens / tomato / avocado salsa / house BBQ sauce
**Can Be Made Vegan**
Childish$10.00
The Simplest Burger We Have:
simple patty / brioche bun / add any options you desire
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

137 South Main St

New Hope PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
