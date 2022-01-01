Go
The Bus Stop

Happiness Served! Located at the beautiful Spring Meadows Farms, The Bus Stop is known for its amazing customer service, fun atmosphere, and out-of-this-world desserts! We love what we do and our family cannot wait to serve you so come see us and embrace the sweetness!

ICE CREAM

Avg 4.8 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Lover Extreme$11.00
Our most famous Extreme... The Chocolate Peanut Butter! Chocolate PB milkshake drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with every PB lovers favorite items!
Snowball with One Flavor
Delicious snowballs with your choice of one flavor!
Taste The Rainbow Extreme$10.50
Toppings may Vary!
A Lucky charm and vanilla milkshake rimmed with vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles! Then topped with rainbow airhead, lucky charms and rainbow nerds.
The Spring Fling$11.00
Peanut Butter Cup$10.50
Toppings may Vary! A peanut butter milkshake rimmed with chocolate icing and mini chips!
Irish Breakfast Extreme$10.50
Toppings may Vary! A Vanilla milkshake with cold brew coffee and Irish creamer, rimmed with vanilla icing and green sprinkles! Topped with various St.Patty goods!
Shake Your Shamrock Extreme$10.50
Toppings may Vary!
A Green Mint Chip milkshake rimmed with vanilla icing with green and white sprinkles! Topped with mini shamrock cookies and more Irish goodies!
Golden PB Banana Extreme$10.50
Toppings may Vary!
A Banana peanut butter moose tracks milkshake rimmed with chocolate icing with gold sprinkles topped with PBC crushed PBC and banana!!!
Hand Dipped Hershey's Kiddie/Single$3.00
Rich and creamy delicious hand dipped Hershey ice cream in your choice of cup or cone!
Oreo Extreme$11.00
Oreo milkshake topped with Oreo, Oreo and MORE Oreo!
Online Ordering

Location

15513 Hanover Pike

Upperco MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
