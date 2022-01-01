Go
The Butler's Pantry |

A Locally-Sourced, Small-Batch Catering Company. We offer Meal-to-Go, Drop Off Catering and Full Service Catering.

5001 E. Poplar St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House-Smoked Pork Ribs | Serves 4$40.00
Tender Slow Smoked Ribs with House-BBQ Sauce, Farmhouse Mac & Cheese, and Harvest Slaw - Includes a side of house-pickles
Seafood Cake w. Cuban Rice & Veggies$17.00
House-Made with Lobster, Crab, & Cod over a Warm Cuban Rice with Fresh Mango & Pineapple Relish
Fresh Strawberry Tiramisu$6.50
Fresh Strawberries, Whipped Cream Cheese, Italian Lady Fingers, Strawberry Preserves, Dark Chocolate Shavings
General Tso's Shrimp Stir Fry$13.00
Juicy Shrimp in House-Made General Tso's Sauce over Hearty Vegetable Fried Rice with Green Onion and Fresh Ginger
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon | Lighter Option$13.50
Fresh Salmon with Grainy Mustard Cream Sauce on the Side over Warm Spring Vegetable Farfalle Pasta Salad
Italian Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine & Local Greens, Sliced Salami, Marinated and Grilled Vegetables, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Crispy Bacon, Red Onion, Local Egg, Creamy Balsamic Dressing
14" Pizza$19.00
Ready-to-Bake Fajita Pizza with Thinly Sliced Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Fire Roasted Peppers and Onions, Cilantro, and Sour Cream to Drizzle Out of the Oven
BLT Burgers & Curly Chips$15.00
1/3rd # Hand-Formed Beef Burger with Local Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Bacon Jam, Garlic Mayo on a Buttered Bun with Parm & Garlic Spiral Chips
Farmhouse Ciabatta Bread$6.00
Daily-Baked Bread with Garlic Chive Butter
Everything Except the Pantry Cookies$7.00
Dot's Pretzels, Caramel Bits, Chocolate Chips, Coconut, Dried Cherries, Oats | 6 Cookies/Order
Location

Terre Haute IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:45 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 6:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
