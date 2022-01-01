The Café HOT.
hey, you found us. thanks for stopping by for HOT. Coffee & Killer Food. don't ever leave us. we just opened for dine-in but you can still order for take-out, or order on-line to grab from our take-out window. come see us th+fr 7am-1pm and st+su 9am-2pm. ~*mask required to enter, vax required to sit.*~
198 Main Street
Burlington VT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
