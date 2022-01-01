The Café HOT.

Go
hey, you found us. thanks for stopping by for HOT. Coffee & Killer Food. don't ever leave us. we just opened for dine-in but you can still order for take-out, or order on-line to grab from our take-out window. come see us th+fr 7am-1pm and st+su 9am-2pm. ~*mask required to enter, vax required to sit.*~

198 Main Street

Popular Items

the number 9, HOT.-honey-chicken-fried biscuit$10.00
chicken-fried egg sando, NO MEAT, too much flavor. served on our house made flaky biscuit with HOT. honey. breakfast for psychopaths, southern fanatics, omnivores and veggies alike.
t-shirt LARGE$20.00
yo this t-shirt is awesome and slightly larger and slightly updated.
a biscuit box.
a box of our flaky, southern style biscuits. comes with spreadz. you also get a price break for being glorious. comes with butter and hot honey and maple chile jam.
**12pc requires 30 minutes production**
~tax included.~
brakefast sandwich.$11.00
egg & griddled cheese on a seeded milkbun with harissa, special sauce and fresh herbs. everything made in-house.
~tax included.~
nicolas sage.$4.00
vegan mo.chi. cake. (GF)$2.00
rice junkies & gluten dodgers rejoice! all hail your new gluten-free confection: mochi. cake. the only thing more pleasant than the sweet cakey flavor is the gooey bite of this traditional Japanese confection.
~tax included.~
T-Shirt XTRA XTRA LARGE$20.00
yo this t-shirt is awesome and slightly larger and slightly xtra and xtra again and slightly updated.
a buttermilk biscuit.$3.00
flaky southern style biscuit that we make right here. with these hands. choose your spreadz.
~tax included.~
espresso glaze.$4.00
our stalwart, our friend, the espresso glaze. glaze made daily from fresh brewed Brio espresso. s'delicious.
~tax included.~
the expert weekday. (3 bonuts + 1 The GBC.)$16.00
experts get a pro move, but they know that their lives would be incomplete without The GBC.
~tax included.~
Location

198 Main Street

Burlington VT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
