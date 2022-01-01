Go
Popular Items

Chili - Bowl$6.95
West Yellowstone Montana Chili, a rustic American favorite! Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced green onions and banana peppers.
Bacon$3.50
Scone Of The Day$3.50
Granola
Tomato Dill - Bowl$6.95
A silky combination of diced tomatoes, onions, celery, fresh heavy cream and a wide assortment of way-secret ingredients!
Eggs$2.00
Roasted Potatoes$2.50
#1 Sandwich, Side, & Cookie$13.00
Your choice of any sandwich served with one side and a cookie.
Huevos Rancheros alla The Cafe$13.00
Farm-fresh eggs cooked to order and served on top of our signature mixture of roasted red potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, green onions, fresh tomatoes and shredded Cheddar cheese. All topped with fresh cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortilla chips. Served with salsa on the side.
#3 Half Sand, Soup, Side, & Cookie$13.50
A half sandwich and a cup of soup served with one side and a cookie.
Location

711 Brent Street

Louisville KY

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
