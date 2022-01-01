Go
The Canteen @ Post 25

The Canteen @ Post 25 is part of the Paul H Hughey American Legion Post 25 in Washington Court House. We are a members-only facility, but welcome the public to order online and pickup their order. Please enjoy!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$8.49
Our Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub, deconstructed and served as a salad
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$8.49
Grilled chicken topped with bacon crumbles, ranch dressing, cheese, luttuce, tomato, & onion.
Hughey Burger$6.49
Our fresh, 1/3 lbs burger patty with your choice of cheese, topped with onion rings, and our housemade Hughey Sauce
Italian Sub$8.49
Ham, pepperoni, and salami, topped with banana peppers, Italian dressing, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion
1240 Clinton Ave

Washington Court House OH

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
