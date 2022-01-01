Go
The Carriage House

The best Southern Fried Chicken and Biscuits - "Sunday Buffet", locals favorite! If you haven't dined in at The Carriage House Restaurant then we believe you haven't tasted what true Natchez is all about... Reservations and take out only. (601)445-5151 seats and tables are limited.

401 High Street

Natchez MS

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
