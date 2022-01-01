Go
The Central

Coffee, Cafe, Bistro, Lounge

300 Railroad ave

Popular Items

Parfait$6.00
Greek Yogurt, Blueberry Compote, Pecan and Raisin Granola
Avocado Toast$12.00
Toasted Sourdough, House Cream Cheese, Lox, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, Radish, Mint and Dukkah
Ham and Brie Press$14.00
Spanish Ham, Arugula, Honey Crisp Apple, Hot Honey Dijon Drizzle
Latte
Our exquisite espresso with steamed milk, topped with a bit of thick foam. Delicious!
The NYC "BECSPK"$6.00
A New York Classic- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
Iced Latte$4.00
Our signature latte over ice.
Cheddar Scone$3.50
Cheddar, sour cream and chive, surprisingly sweet and delicious!
The Pickle & Pig$14.00
Serrano Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickle and Dijon pressed as perfect as a panini can be!
Location

300 Railroad ave

Peekskill NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
