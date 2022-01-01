Chalawan Asian Eatery

Go
CHALAWAN, therefore, has been founded to prove that Thai and Southeast Asian cuisine, including Asian style dining culture of sharing their food can be served in a leading international restaurant. With this belief, we have created a delicious and delightful menu in a restaurant decorated in traditional Thai style in a warm welcome atmosphere with a great service minded attitude of our team, including choices of wine to perfectly pair with our food.

NOODLES

1790 Massachusetts Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Curry$28.00
Malayu style fish curry with chili turmeric lemongrass and home made spices
Tamarind tofu$18.00
Borneo asam tahu with curry leaf spring onion mustard seed and fried shallot
Black pepper tofu$18.00
Yunan black pepper tofu with bell pepper onion ginger chili black vinegar and asparagus
Szechuan eggplant$18.00
Stir fry Szechuan eggplant with cherry tomato chili ginger leek pepper garlic and black vinegar
Pandan Tea$7.00
Prawn Salad$15.00
Prawn and green apple salad with coral mushroom yam bean carrot shallot cilantro sesame and sweet fish sauce
Potato kurma$18.00
Kentang gulai kurma with cashew onion tomato mint cardamom and yoghurt
Red Tofu$20.00
Red curry with lychee apple eggplant okra limeleaf cherry tomato and thai basil
Gado Gado$12.00
Balinese Gado-Gado salad with green bean lime leaf peanut watercress bean sprout and basil
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1790 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
