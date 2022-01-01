Go
Toast

The Charles

Vintage Feel, Modern Taste

161 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Slider & Fries$6.00
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
Pommes Frites$7.00
"French Onion Soup"$12.00
caramelized onion pierogies, fontina cheese, roasted onion brodo, sherry, parmigiano frico
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
three cheese stone ground grits, roasted gulf shrimp, sherry infused lobster sauce, chile
GF
Pear & Endive Salad$10.00
poached pear, endive, goat cheese, walnuts, pomegranate seed, mulled port wine vinaigrette
GF I VEG
Steak Frites$34.00
prime sirloin bavette, roasted garlic marinade, organic greens, pommes frites, aji verde sauce GF
Kids Salmon$6.00
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, garlicky croutons, parmigiano reggiano, cracked pepper
GF without croutons
Truffle Pommes Frites$9.00
See full menu

Location

161 Main Street

Wethersfield CT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield

No reviews yet

Traditional Greek Pizzeria in Old Wethersfield, CT. Delivery!

The Donut Station - Wethersfield

No reviews yet

Donut and coffee shop, bakery

Square Peg Pizzeria Commissary

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tequila Rio: Mexican Cantina

No reviews yet

A mix of authentic Mexican & Tequila's take on all your faves | Craft Cocktails | Good times outside on CT River | Tag us @tequilarioct

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston