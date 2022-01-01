Go
Toast

The Chicken Rice

Order your Chicken and Rice Today!

CHICKEN

201 E 4th Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (1731 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken n Rice Combo$15.50
Hainan Chicken$12.50
poached dark meat chicken
Chicken Yellow Curry n Rice$12.95
chicken, potato, carrot, onion
Orange Chicken$12.50
sweet and tangy glazed battered chicken
Crispy Chicken$12.50
fried battered thigh meat chicken
Kra Pow Gai Kai Dow$10.95
Vegetable Spring Roll$8.00
6 pcs
The Chicken Wings$10.00
sweet chili glazed chicken wings (6-7 pcs)
Hat Yai Fried Chicken$12.50
Thai styled soy marinaded fried chicken
Chicken Red Curry n Rice$12.95
chicken, bamboo shoot, serrano, bell pepper, basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

201 E 4th Street

Santa Ana CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Native Son Alehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emily's Viet Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Next Round Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dough Exchange

No reviews yet

Come on into Dough Exchange, and pick up your goodies!
714-732-0481

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston