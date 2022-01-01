The Chicken Rice
Order your Chicken and Rice Today!
CHICKEN
201 E 4th Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
201 E 4th Street
Santa Ana CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Native Son Alehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Emily's Viet Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Next Round Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Dough Exchange
Come on into Dough Exchange, and pick up your goodies!
714-732-0481