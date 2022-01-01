The Chophouse on Bankhead
The Chophouse on Bankhead offers a casual but delicious dining experience. We provide prime steaks, fresh seafood, pastas, fresh vegetables and desserts all brought in fresh from local providers when available. There is also a large selection of wines and a full bar. Our menu is on par with many restaurants found in larger cities but at more East Texas prices.
102 E Main St.
Popular Items
Location
102 E Main St.
Mount Vernon TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Cove at Lake Cypress Springs
Come in and enjoy!
Country Cafe Diner
Come in and enjoy great food and fantastic service!
MAAK
Utilizing modern cooking setups, easy online and mobile app ordering, top quality fresh fish & ingredients, all served in seconds. Burgers, Sushi, Stir-fry and more! Order from your local MAAK today!
Nardello's
Come in and enjoy!