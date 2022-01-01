Go
The Chophouse on Bankhead

The Chophouse on Bankhead offers a casual but delicious dining experience. We provide prime steaks, fresh seafood, pastas, fresh vegetables and desserts all brought in fresh from local providers when available. There is also a large selection of wines and a full bar. Our menu is on par with many restaurants found in larger cities but at more East Texas prices.

102 E Main St.

Popular Items

Pan Seared Scallops$15.00
Three large scallops, chipotle pomegranate sauce
House Salad
Spring mix, grape tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, tossed in a champagne vinaigrette & topped with crispy croutons
Prime Filet$49.00
Baked potato & vegetable of the day.
Location

102 E Main St.

Mount Vernon TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
