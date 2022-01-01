Go
Toast

The Chozhas

Come in and enjoy!

520 NJ-33

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Malai Koftha$19.99
Soft and creamy homemade cottage cheese dumplings cooked in a mild sauce.
Chozhas Special Goat Curry$23.99
Goat meat on the bone cooked with garlic & ginger in a brown sauce with a compound of South Indian spices.
Paneer Makhani$18.99
Cottage cheese is delicately cooked on low heat and garnished with fresh cream.
Saag Paneer$18.99
Creamed spinach in onion-tomato-based gravy with cottage cheese.
Garlic Naan$4.99
Traditional Indian bread with butter baked in clay oven topped with chopped garlic
Lamb briyani$21.99
lamb( Boneless) cooked in basmati rice, over a low fire with Indian herbs.
Dal Tadka$16.99
Popular Indian lentil dish tempered with mustard, cumin, garlic & curry leaves.
Chili garlic naan$4.99
Indian bread baked in clay oven topped with chopped chilies and garlic.
Veg Jalfreezi$18.99
Mixed vegetables cooked in a tomato-based sauce spiced up with green chillies, onions, ginger and Indian flavours.
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$22.99
Boneless juicy chunks of chicken marinated in aromatic Indian herbs and spice cooked in a clay oven.
See full menu

Location

520 NJ-33

Millstone NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SAMUHA INDIAN RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Peking Pavilion

No reviews yet

The original Peking Pavilion Restaurant was established in 1975 in Richmond, Virginia. It was a highly successful, cutting edge dining spot that operated through 1983, when founders Mike and Corrina Kuo relocated to New Jersey. Equipped with 10 years of experience, they were determined to take Peking Pavilion to the highest level of food preparation and quality service. The Kuos reopened the restaurant in Monmouth County where the management team of Peking Pavilion continues to offer the finest gourmet Chinese food with international appeal. The popularity and acclaim of Peking Pavilion has been shown through our growing number of discerning patrons as well as by rave reviews from The New York Times, Zagat, and many other publications. But our most important “critics” are our loyal customers that continue to dine with us daily.Our elegant, yet relaxed atmosphere makes Peking Pavilion the perfect place for business meetings, family gatherings or a casual evening out with friends.

NaaMo Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

TacoRito

No reviews yet

We're more than just tacos and burritos, we offer variety of authentic Mexican dishes, with a fine dining hospitality at a fast food price tag.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston