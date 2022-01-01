Go
  The Classic Deli & Ice Cream Shoppe

The Classic Deli & Ice Cream Shoppe

The Food:
The Classic Deli is known across Iowa as one of the stops you need to make when traveling along America's Highway. Just 2 miles off I-80 from the Brooklyn exit, The Classic Deli offers traditional Iowa blue plate specials, homemade pies and one of the best breaded pork tenderloins in Iowa!
The Setting:
The Classic Deli was once a pharmacy / soda fountain that has the original tin ceilings that are almost 30' high, creating an inviting and open air seating with touches that transport you to a simpler time.
Become a regular:
Visit The Classic Deli & Ice Cream Shoppe once and we're confident The Classic Deli will become a regular stop anytime you find yourself near Brooklyn.
We look forward to serving you!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Patty Melt$8.75
Diet Pepsi$2.25
Tenderloin$10.75
One of the best tenderlois in Iowa. 8-10 oz cut of pork loin, tenderized and breaded the classic way, then pan fried to perfection. We also do a grilled Tenderloin for those who don't want the breadding. Grilled with Italian dressing, the grilled tenderloin is a great alternative to the classic version!
Green River$2.25
Street Gyros$12.50
Chef Salad$9.75
The Classic Burger$6.25
A quarter pound patty cooked to order and topped the way you like for your perfect hamburger meal
Jack of Spades$9.50
Rare Roast Beef shaved thin served with pepper jack, spinach, tomato and onions
Iced Tea
Italian Stallion$9.50
Layers of ham, salami, and capicola. served with Provolone cheese, tomato, onions and mayo
Location

120 Jackson St.

Brooklyn IA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
