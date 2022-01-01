Go
Toast

The Classic Cookie

Breakfast & Lunch cafe with full espresso bar & bakery counter

409 W Gregory BLVD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Teriyaki Bowl$14.00
Brown rice & quinoa, chicken, broccoli, ginger, garlic, sesame seed, teriyaki sauce.
Egg White Fritatta$11.00
spinach, fennel, tomato, brussel sprout, herb pesto
Beloved Parfait$8.00
house made granola, seasonal fruit compote, yogurt
O.G.$8.00
Toasted English muffin, shaved ham, fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula. Served with breakfast potatoes & mixed greens
Bee Elle Tee$11.00
Honey brioche, thick cut bacon, sliced tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli
Casserole Hash$12.00
Root vegetables, sausage, cheddar, fried egg, sage
Steel Oat Oatmeal$8.00
Steel cut oats, oat milk, dairy free butter, agave, fresh fruit
Keto Cereal$4.00
almond, walnut, coconut flake, chia seed, flax seed, sesame seed, oat milk
Egg in a Hole BLT$11.00
Brioche with egg cooked inside, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli. Served with breakfast potatoes & mixed greens
Italian Panini
Focaccia, salami, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, banana pepper, provolone cheese
See full menu

Location

409 W Gregory BLVD

Kansas City MO

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

McLain's Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Governor Stumpy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

McLain's Bakery

No reviews yet

Your favorite Cakery making cakes and desserts for every occasion!
Any cancellations must have 72 hours advanced notice. Any orders cancelled with less than 72 hours notice will not be eligible for refund.

Cosmo Burger

No reviews yet

Make it simple. Make it right.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston