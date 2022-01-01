Go
Aloha! Welcome to The Coffee Shack. The Coffee Shack is a local restaurant with a fantastic view of 26 miles of the Kona coast, overlooking Kealakekua Bay. Our scenic lanai offers an incomparable view of Kealakekua Bay, where the famous explorer Captain James Cook first arrived in Hawaii. We are perched high on the mountain slope overlooking the lush mountainside of fully producing 85 year old coffee trees. Enjoy the beautiful open lanai for breakfast, lunch, or just a quick cup of coffee on your way to Volcano or Pu’uhonua O Honaunaua (Place of Refuge) National Park.

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (2715 reviews)

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll$6.00
A hand rolled pastry sweetened with honey and sugar, sprinkled with cinnamon, and melted cream cheese frosting.
Mixed Veggie Omelet$15.00
3 Egg Omelet Filled with Mixed Vegetables and CheddarJack Cheese. Served with Toast & Choice of Potatoes or Rice.
Side of Bacon$4.00
Black Forest Ham & Smoked Turkey$15.00
Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato with Roasted Garlic Mayo & Dijon Mustard.
Eggs Benedict$16.00
English Muffin, Canadian Bacon & 2 Poached Eggs*. Served with Our Famous Hollandaise Sauce* & Choice of Potatoes or Rice.
Papaya Special$15.00
1/2 Papaya filled with Mixed Fruit, Lilikoi Yogurt & Coconut. Served with 2 Scrambled Eggs with Cheese, and Coconut Pound Cake.
Hawaiian French Toast$12.00
Homemade Luau Bread.
Chicken Salad$15.00
Chicken Breast, Celery, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Roasted Garlic Mayo.
Fried Egg Sandwich$15.00
2 Eggs, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Melted Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Choice of Potatoes or Rice.
Kona Eggs$15.00
2 Eggs Any Style* with Toast & Choice of Potatoes or Rice.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy

Captain Cook HI

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
