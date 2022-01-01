Aloha! Welcome to The Coffee Shack. The Coffee Shack is a local restaurant with a fantastic view of 26 miles of the Kona coast, overlooking Kealakekua Bay. Our scenic lanai offers an incomparable view of Kealakekua Bay, where the famous explorer Captain James Cook first arrived in Hawaii. We are perched high on the mountain slope overlooking the lush mountainside of fully producing 85 year old coffee trees. Enjoy the beautiful open lanai for breakfast, lunch, or just a quick cup of coffee on your way to Volcano or Pu’uhonua O Honaunaua (Place of Refuge) National Park.



83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy • $$