The Cookery

The Cookery is a nonprofit restaurant, cafe, caterer, and event space that trains formerly homeless men in the Culinary Arts to prepare them for employment in Nashville's food industry.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

1827 12th Ave S • $

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)

Popular Items

Grande Homemade Biscuit$4.25
Build you own fluffy grande homemade biscuit sandwich, or add sausage gravy!
Tea-Smoked Chicken Lettuce Wraps$9.95
LW Pork$10.25
Spinach Dip$7.25
Bold spinach, cream cheese, garlic and lemon, served with house-made tortilla chips.
Down Under Wonder Blunder$13.75
This Aussie-style burger comes with 7oz quality hamburger, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, a perfect egg, bacon, and lettuce. Served with kettle chips and a side of Chipotle Mayo.
Aunty Joey's Chicken Curry Pie$12.50
Seasoned Adobo chicken, Aunty Joey's mild curry cream sauce in our own short crust pastry. (Contains red onions.) Served with Cookery baked fries.
Southern Style Chicken Salad$11.50
Chicken, grapes, celery, mayo & curry traditionally served in a tortilla wrap or your choice of bread. Served with salt & pepper kettle chips or your choice of side.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1827 12th Ave S

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
