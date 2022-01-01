Go
The Cooper

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

4610 PGA Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.5 (3784 reviews)

Popular Items

Korean Pork Ribs$15.50
24-hour marinated, slow roasted and char-grilled, with kimchee & chili-soy dipping sauce
BREAD PUDDING$12.00
L BURRATA$15.50
Veal & Pancetta Meatballs (Lunch)$13.25
fresh ricotta, smoked scamorza, classic tomato sauce
Shrimp Pasta$29.00
Baby heirloom tomatoes, chopped broccolini, white wine, garlic,
arugula, pesto-infused ricotta
BBQ RIBS$24.00
house smoked half rack, french fries and cole slaw
Side Chop Salad$5.00
The Cooper Burger (Dinner)$21.00
8oz butcher's bend, aged VT cheddar, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, griddled challah, served with your choice of side.
Cooper Chopped Salad (Dinner)$12.00
carrot, asparagus, edamame, chickpeas, manchego cheese, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette
Key Lime Pie$9.00
graham cracker and almond crust, whipped cream, mango sauce
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4610 PGA Boulevard

Palm Beach Gardens FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
