The Copper Fox

We are a casual farm to table restaurant serving local food, beer, craft cocktails, imported & domestic wines. We are currently open for Dinner Takeout with curbside pickup.

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

56 Main St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

Broken Potatoes (AKA side of fries)$5.00
Deep fried broken potatoes (a.k.a. fries) with house curried ketchup
Mac's Buttermilk Fried Chicken$21.00
Gluten free buttermilk fried chicken, ranch cabbage slaw, Mac’s buttermilk ranch dressing
Mac's Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken thighs & breasts marinated in buttermilk dressing, deep fried with GF flour, Mac’s buttermilk ranch dressing, brioche bun, dill pickles, cabbage, red onion, side fried broken potatoes
Grass Fed Cheese Burger$10.00
McNaughton farm ground beef patty, brioche bun, Plymouth Hunter cheese, dill pickles, maple mustard, and green curry ketchup
Dirty Potatoes$13.00
Broken fried potato, herb aioli, Plymouth Hunter cheese curds, maple breakfast sausage, scallions, flat leaf parsley
Mac's Buttermilk Fried Chicken$17.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken breast strips, cabbage slaw, and Mac’s buttermilk ranch dressing
Shredder$11.00
Balsamic ginger soy dressing, organic green cabbage, apple, carrot, red beet, snow peas, crispy corn tortilla strips, and toasted sesame seeds
Spring Salad$12.00
Little Leaf Farm spring mix greens, mint, yogurt dressing, snow peas, pickled onion, feta cheese
Dirty Potatoes (Local Favorite!)$13.00
Broken fried potato, herb aioli, Plymouth Hunter cheese curds, and maple breakfast sausage
Dirty Potatoes$14.00
Broken fried potato, herb aioli, Plymouth Hunter cheese curds, maple breakfast sausage, scallions, flat leaf parsley
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

56 Main St.

Springfield VT

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

