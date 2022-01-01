Go
The Cottage Pub

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

6 E Crystal Lake Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)

Popular Items

Corn Beef and Cabbage$16.95
The Cottage Reuben$12.99
ToGo Wings
Large Cheese Pizza$14.99
Burrito Bowl
Fresh Cod Fish & Chips$12.99
Cheese Balls$9.99
The Original$10.99
Ranch
Chicken Wrap$12.99
Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6 E Crystal Lake Ave

Crystal Lake IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
