Go
Toast

The Cozy Bean Neighborhood Coffee House

Come in and enjoy!

248 Butler St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Plum Cake$3.75
Mint Lemonade
This homemade mint lemonade is refreshing & tasty! Made with real lemons and fresh mint.
House Brewed Coffee
Enjoy a cup of our freshly brewed Cozy Bean house coffee.
Cozy Bean Frozen Fraps
A delicious combo of espresso, milk and your choice of flavor & ice all lightly blended and topped with whipped cream. Yum!
Cinnamon Swirl Muffin$3.25
German Chocolate Cake$3.75
Blueberry Streusel Muffin$3.25
Strawberry Lemonade
Our freshly made lemonade, blended with strawberry puree and a touch of mint for a sweet and refreshing treat!
Dragonfruit & Mango Cooler
A refreshing blend of dragonfruit, mango puree, & green tea. Shaken and served over ice.
See full menu

Location

248 Butler St

Midway GA

Sunday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Melody's Coastal Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

JJ'S Bar And Grill

No reviews yet

We specialize on Caribbean Cuisine but we also offer lots of American dishes. We have a full Bar and two event rooms. We do Dine-in, Take-out and deliveries to include catering to any type of event. We are located inside a hotel, so it makes it convenient for out of town visitors. We offer a hotel discount to our guests.

Snazzy’s Hot Wings & Sassy Things

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jukebox Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Great local bar and grill with amazing food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston