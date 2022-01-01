The Cozy Bean Neighborhood Coffee House
Come in and enjoy!
248 Butler St
Popular Items
Location
248 Butler St
Midway GA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Melody's Coastal Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
JJ'S Bar And Grill
We specialize on Caribbean Cuisine but we also offer lots of American dishes. We have a full Bar and two event rooms. We do Dine-in, Take-out and deliveries to include catering to any type of event. We are located inside a hotel, so it makes it convenient for out of town visitors. We offer a hotel discount to our guests.
Snazzy’s Hot Wings & Sassy Things
Come on in and enjoy!
Jukebox Bar & Grill
Great local bar and grill with amazing food!