The CraftCade

Dude! It’s THE PLACE for dining, drinks & nostalgic fun in downtown Bismarck… A bitchin‘ bar & restaurant with totally-BOMB NY-style pizza, unique salads & sandwiches, retro games, craft beer & a full bar!

405 N 4th St

Popular Items

The Predator
The Predator$23.49
You crave meat, you are a carnivore. You prey, you are a predator! That's right, ALL MEAT! Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, Crisp Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese.
The Dude$23.49
Rampage Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Crisp Bacon & Cheddar Cheese topped with a drizzle of Ranch. White Russian not included!
Asteroids$8.49
Fresh baked dough balls flavored with Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese & served with our signature marinara sauce! Each asteroid is just the right mouthful of flavor.
Karate Kid Kicks$8.49
Freshly baked pretzel bites with your choice of seasoning and side sauce of your choice will get you out of the dojo and taking down the enemy!
Single Topping$19.99
Half & Half Specialty
The Desperado
The Neo Tokyo$22.49
Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Green Onions, Red Onions, Futurecycle Red Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Crunchy Chow Mein Noodles, garnished with our Cyberpunk Cilantro and drizzled with our Thai-Fighter Glaze! *contains peanuts*
Energon Cubes$8.49
These deliciously dippable, Cheesy bread bites are served best with our signature marinara sauce!
Location

405 N 4th St

Bismarck ND

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
