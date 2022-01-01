The Crooked Roof
The Crooked Roof is a restaurant and bar located in downtown Lanark IL. We offer a variety on our menu including local steaks and pork chops, hand pattied burgers and hand made pizzas. We also have a full bar with a great variety of flavors to choose from.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
109 E Carroll St • $$
109 E Carroll St
Lanark IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
