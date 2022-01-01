Go
Toast

The Crooked Roof

The Crooked Roof is a restaurant and bar located in downtown Lanark IL. We offer a variety on our menu including local steaks and pork chops, hand pattied burgers and hand made pizzas. We also have a full bar with a great variety of flavors to choose from.

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

109 E Carroll St • $$

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Burger. ...American Cheese$12.45
Fried Jumbo Shrimp$10.95
Bacon Cheese Burger ... Bacon And American Cheese$13.95
Pure Country$13.95
Interesting Burger... Thousand Island And Onion Rings$13.45
French Fries$4.00
6 Chicken Strips$10.95
Specialty Pizza
Large Pizza$15.00
Buffaloed Chicken Wrap$10.45
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

109 E Carroll St

Lanark IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Candlelight at Lake Carroll

No reviews yet

Classic food with unending quality that sets us apart.

Route No. 73 Brew & Chew

No reviews yet

Voted #1 Best Beef Burger in the State by the Illinois Beef Association, we offer many Signature Burgers made from locally raised 100% beef and the finest ingredients. Besides juicy burgers we also have daily specials that stand on their own, like our famous California Street Tacos that were featured on WREX TV 13 News “Where The Locals Eat” we also have our All You Can Eat Fish Fry on Fridays, Hand Cut Ribeye, N.Y. Strip, & Roasted Prime Rib Dinners on Saturday's. We also have the best selection of Craft Beers in the area, from breweries local & from around the world. If you’re looking for a great meal in a comfortable atmosphere, look no further than Route No. 73 Brew & Chew!

Royal Pub & Royal Liquor

No reviews yet

Delicious food delivered to your home or work!

312 Beef and Sausage

No reviews yet

312 is a neighborhood Italian Beef, Sausage and Hot Dog joint specializing in quick counter-style service located in downtown Freeport, IL.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston