The Cue Restaurant

The Cue Danbury is a new upscale BBQ Restaurant concept from renowned Chef Joseph Yorio. Chef Joseph Yorio has more than 20 Years of Culinary Expertise, catering and cooking from Rhode Island to Manhattan. A Culinary Arts Graduate from Johnson & Wales, Joe is one of the most highly respected and sought-after caterers in the region. He's also the nicest guy you'll ever meet, and works with an outstanding staff of professionals. He has created a menu that is nothing short of incredible and sure to please everyone that walks through his doors.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2 Pembroke Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries Plain$7.00
Kids Mac N Cheese$9.00
3 Plate$36.00
Brisket Baked Mac n Cheese$26.00
Sweet Potato Sausage Chili$8.00
Beef Brisket$27.00
Chicken & Waffles$24.00
BLT Burger$19.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2 Pembroke Rd

Danbury CT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

