The Cue Restaurant
The Cue Danbury is a new upscale BBQ Restaurant concept from renowned Chef Joseph Yorio. Chef Joseph Yorio has more than 20 Years of Culinary Expertise, catering and cooking from Rhode Island to Manhattan. A Culinary Arts Graduate from Johnson & Wales, Joe is one of the most highly respected and sought-after caterers in the region. He's also the nicest guy you'll ever meet, and works with an outstanding staff of professionals. He has created a menu that is nothing short of incredible and sure to please everyone that walks through his doors.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2 Pembroke Rd • $$
Location
2 Pembroke Rd
Danbury CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
