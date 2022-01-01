Go
The Curry House

Come in aThe Curry House is an Indian restaurant in Franklin, MA. We are a diverse team of individuals that pride ourselves in bringing you an experience of contemporary Indian restaurant. We aspire to offer a dining experience to satisfy everyone. We offer you culture, atmosphere and the best of the best Indian food, with a specialization in North Indian cuisine. Come and enjoy.

418 West Central Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (952 reviews)

Popular Items

Papadum$2.00
Rogini Naan$3.50
Chicken Korma$17.00
Garlic Naan$4.00
Peshawari Naan$5.00
Jeera Rice$2.95
Veg Samosa$6.00
Palak Paneer$15.00
Vegetable Pakora$8.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Takeout

Location

418 West Central Street

Franklin MA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
