The Curry House
Come in aThe Curry House is an Indian restaurant in Franklin, MA. We are a diverse team of individuals that pride ourselves in bringing you an experience of contemporary Indian restaurant. We aspire to offer a dining experience to satisfy everyone. We offer you culture, atmosphere and the best of the best Indian food, with a specialization in North Indian cuisine. Come and enjoy.
418 West Central Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
418 West Central Street
Franklin MA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
3 Restaurant
Come in and enjoy! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for the latest events and specials @3restaurant
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
Mac City
Come in and enjoy!
360 Pizzeria Mediterranean Kitchen/ Italian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!