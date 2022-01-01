Go
Toast

The Daily Ration

Like taking a vacation the length of a meal.

1220 Dartmouth st. • $$

Avg 4.5 (993 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Pancake Breakfast$7.50
Huevos Rancheros$13.50
Potatoes$4.00
Chicken and Waffles$14.00
Spicy Chicken Biscuit$7.00
Sausage Burrito$11.50
Breakfast Plate$11.50
Breakfast Biscuit$6.75
One Egg$1.50
Veggin' Out$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1220 Dartmouth st.

Chattanooga TN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rosecomb

No reviews yet

Rosecomb is built in a 1920's cottage in the historic Riverview neighborhood of North Chattanooga. We deal in straightforward spirits, real southern food, and good times.

FIAMMA pizza company

No reviews yet

| Authentic Neapolitan and Sicilian style pizza | Pizza with Heritage | OPEN EVERYDAY 11AM - 10PM

Embargo '62

No reviews yet

Cuban Cantina and Rum Bar

Food Works

No reviews yet

In the spring of 2006, Food Works opened its doors and immediately became one of Chattanooga’s most popular dining destinations. Voted Chattanooga’s Best New Restaurant, Food Works strives to provide its guests with a quality experience in a refined, yet relaxed atmosphere. Located on Chattanooga’s North Shore, we are situated in the beautifully renovated and historic Signal Knitting Mill.
With a variety of items to choose from, our menu focuses on “progressive southern” cuisine with global influences showcasing our culinary team’s ability to put new spins on old classics. The spacious bar features an array of imported, domestic and craft beers along with an extensive wine list as well as specialty martinis. Enjoy a cocktail inside or on our patio with family and friends before indulging in a delicious meal.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston