The Daily Ration
Like taking a vacation the length of a meal.
1220 Dartmouth st. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1220 Dartmouth st.
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Rosecomb
Rosecomb is built in a 1920's cottage in the historic Riverview neighborhood of North Chattanooga. We deal in straightforward spirits, real southern food, and good times.
FIAMMA pizza company
| Authentic Neapolitan and Sicilian style pizza | Pizza with Heritage | OPEN EVERYDAY 11AM - 10PM
Embargo '62
Cuban Cantina and Rum Bar
Food Works
In the spring of 2006, Food Works opened its doors and immediately became one of Chattanooga’s most popular dining destinations. Voted Chattanooga’s Best New Restaurant, Food Works strives to provide its guests with a quality experience in a refined, yet relaxed atmosphere. Located on Chattanooga’s North Shore, we are situated in the beautifully renovated and historic Signal Knitting Mill.
With a variety of items to choose from, our menu focuses on “progressive southern” cuisine with global influences showcasing our culinary team’s ability to put new spins on old classics. The spacious bar features an array of imported, domestic and craft beers along with an extensive wine list as well as specialty martinis. Enjoy a cocktail inside or on our patio with family and friends before indulging in a delicious meal.